Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 689.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $31,503,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $17,810,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 465,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

