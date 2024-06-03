Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,228 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.3 %

ABG stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.49. 30,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,979. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

