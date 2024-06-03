Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5,037.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,176,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COOP stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.07. 57,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,353. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

