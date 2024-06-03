Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 638.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

