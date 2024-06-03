Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems makes up about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of Pegasystems worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

