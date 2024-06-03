Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 9,070 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 296.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.85 on Monday, reaching $217.44. The company had a trading volume of 679,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

