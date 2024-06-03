Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $51,860,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

