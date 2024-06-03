Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,678,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Up 1.2 %

ESNT traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $57.39. 95,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,413. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.