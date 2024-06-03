Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 715.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.69. 22,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,902. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

