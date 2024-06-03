Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,546,793. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

