Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 65,742 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 328.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.01. 96,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,397 shares of company stock worth $878,272. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

