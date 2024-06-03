Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 10,979 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UI. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.63. 7,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,712. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

