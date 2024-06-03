Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,417,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,057,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

