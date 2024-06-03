Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Medpace comprises about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.46. 44,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.47 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,476,175. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

