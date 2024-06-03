Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Medpace comprises about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Medpace stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.46. 44,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.47 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.53.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.
In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,476,175. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
