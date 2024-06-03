Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 131.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,197. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

