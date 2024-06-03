Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $150.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $127.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

