Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$117.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$115.17.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$116.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.