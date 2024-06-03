Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $569,589.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,193,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

