Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $19.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

