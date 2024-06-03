Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.09.

CM opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$69.54. The firm has a market cap of C$63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

