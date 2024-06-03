Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.58.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$25.31. 403,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.64. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$31.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

