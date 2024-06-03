CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 472,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,886. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
About CanAlaska Uranium
