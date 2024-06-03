CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 1,157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.2 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 472,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,886. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

