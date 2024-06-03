Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.97. 4,446,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,400,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.