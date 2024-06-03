Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.97. 4,446,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,400,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $605.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.