CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Increased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 5.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.55% of CarMax worth $66,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

KMX traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

