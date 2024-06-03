Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,144,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $314.75. 502,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,110. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

