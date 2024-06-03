Carmignac Gestion Buys 29,159 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.90. 9,907,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,703,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

