Carmignac Gestion Buys New Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nova by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Nova by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 294,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of Nova stock traded up $4.46 on Monday, hitting $213.11. 171,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,707. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $219.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

