Carmignac Gestion Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,160 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,717 shares of company stock worth $12,334,466 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.33. 1,808,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,787. The company has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a one year low of $357.79 and a one year high of $477.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.11.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.