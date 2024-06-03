Carmignac Gestion Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $174,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,490,000 after buying an additional 480,633 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.19. 1,702,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.