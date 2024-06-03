Carmignac Gestion Purchases 7,795 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.19. 2,072,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average is $447.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

