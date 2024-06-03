Carmignac Gestion Purchases Shares of 20,819 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,522.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 81,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.25 and its 200-day moving average is $244.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

