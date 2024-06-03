Carmignac Gestion Sells 1,979 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,047. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.30 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $629.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

