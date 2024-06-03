Carmignac Gestion Sells 4,658 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.30% of Newmont worth $99,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,336. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

