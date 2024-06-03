CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
CBL International Price Performance
NASDAQ:BANL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 5,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
About CBL International
