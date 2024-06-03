CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CBL International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 5,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Get CBL International alerts:

About CBL International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.