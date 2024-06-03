CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) vs. Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Head to Head Comparison

CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CCSC Technology International and Acuity Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCSC Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A Acuity Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

Acuity Brands has a consensus price target of $289.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands $3.95 billion 2.02 $346.00 million $11.96 21.71

This table compares CCSC Technology International and Acuity Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CCSC Technology International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCSC Technology International and Acuity Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands 9.81% 21.22% 12.57%

Summary

Acuity Brands beats CCSC Technology International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, original equipment manufacturers, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management solutions, such as products for controlling heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, shades, refrigeration, and building access that deliver end-to-end optimization of those building systems; and building management software that enhances building system management and automates labor intensive tasks. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. The company offers its products and solutions under the Atrius, Distech Controls, and KE2 Therm Solutions brands. Acuity Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

