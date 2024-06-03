CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.65 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,186.63 or 1.00042045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00110454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05566444 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $5,687,484.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

