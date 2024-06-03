Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.78.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Insider Activity at Celanese

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

CE stock opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.