CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.31. CEMEX shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1,011,327 shares.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

