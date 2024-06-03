Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.93.

CNC opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

