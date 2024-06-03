Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

