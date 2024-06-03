Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

CHRD traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $182.51. The company had a trading volume of 243,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $143.69 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.86.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after buying an additional 674,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

