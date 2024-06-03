CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $21.68 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,944. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.75 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

