CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.95 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,710 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 59.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,453. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

