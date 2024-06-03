CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $36.60 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,498,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $660.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.11 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $740.55 and a 200-day moving average of $735.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.