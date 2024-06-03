CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $429.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.24 and a 200 day moving average of $428.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

