CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,345 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $45,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.32. 1,433,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

