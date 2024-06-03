CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,088 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 305,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.42. 2,714,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $150.77. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

