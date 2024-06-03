CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 2.67% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $317,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.26. 350,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

