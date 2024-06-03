CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $222.46 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426,949 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.33% of U.S. Bancorp worth $222,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 6,351,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,404. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

