CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $292.69 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.24% of Prologis worth $292,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

